May Day: It’s been terrible, excruciating for workers —NLC





By Victor Young, LAGOS

As Nigerian workers today join their counterparts globally to mark International Workers’ Day, commonly known as May Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has described the last year as terrible and excruciating for workers and other Nigerians.

This came as workers in the petroleum, electricity, maritime, manufacturing and other sectors, decried the present level of misery, poverty and hopelessness across the country.

They urged the incoming government to address the worsening poverty, insecurity, unemployment, inflation, high cost of living and frustration in the nation.

‘It’s been tortuous’

Speaking with Vanguard on the conditions of workers in the last year, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, said: “The last one year has been torturous for Nigerians, especially workers in every sector.

‘’Tertiary education has been severely fractured, the manufacturing sector has been comatose as energy supply, layoffs and high cost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper