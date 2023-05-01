May Day: PDP commends Nigerian workers





…urge them to resist anti-democratic forces

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in the service of our fatherland despite the sufferings imposed by the All Progressives Congress administration over the last 8 years.

This was contained in a message to Nigerian workers signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Monday.

The message is to commemorate the 2023 edition of Workers Day, a day set aside to celebrate workers worldwide.

He said, the party “salutes Nigerian workers as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day with their counterparts across the world, urging them to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of our Nation.

“The PDP commends Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving our fatherland despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper