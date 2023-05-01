Minimum wage: Nigeria workers living in denial – Soludo





Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, said that the N30,000 national minimum wage for Nigerian workers is grossly insufficient to sustain the average worker and his family.

Soludo stated this while addressing the state workers during the 2023 May Day celebration held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Monday.

According to him, “paying N30,000 national minimum wage to Nigerian workers is subjecting them to living in denial.

“I say this because the amount cannot afford a bag of 50kg rice, let alone other domestic problems staring families on the face on daily basis,” he said.

The governor who was responding to the litany of challenges reeled out by the chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, said he recently raised the salaries of workers by 10 per cent to cushion the effects of inflation on workers.

He said that as an expert in economics, he was aware of inflation in our economy which had made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper