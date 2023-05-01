Why Tinubu must reconcile, unite Nigerians — Uroghide





By Ozioruva Aliu

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a two-term lawmaker currently representing Edo South in the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic, PDP in this interview spoke among others on how governors are constituting a problem to Nigeria’s democracy, the tasks before President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, how internal squabbles harmed PDP at the polls and how non-return of most serving members will affect the 10th National Assembly.

What is your assessment of the last general elections?

To be very honest, I was not expecting a perfect election. When I say perfect, I mean a flawless election. The reason is that these are human actions. And there is no human being that is an embodiment of accomplishment. That is why the law says substantial compliance to the law, laid down rules or INEC guidelines.

I will say that to a very large extent the results that came out were a true reflection of the wish of Nigerians. The outing of some parties, particularly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper