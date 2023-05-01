World Immunisation Week: Vaccines, key to global health security — PFIZER





•Says they prevent over 30 infectious diseases

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Immunisation Week, Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, Kodjo Soroh, has explained the importance of vaccines and its innovations for today and in the future.

According to Soroh, vaccines underpin global health security by preventing and controlling over 30 infectious diseases, reducing unnecessary hospitalisations and controlling infectious disease outbreaks.

Each April, the world marks Immunisation week by bringing together people from around the world to highlight the importance of vaccines and how they protect people of all ages against many diseases,.

Speaking on this year’s Immunisation Week, Kodjo Soroh, Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, who noted that at Pfizer, they have a long history in vaccine research and development, including a pivotal role in the eradication of polio and smallpox added that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper