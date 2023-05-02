Address issues causing brain drain in health sector, NUAHP charges FG





•Calls for mass recruitment of health professionals

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigerians on Monday marked this year’s Workers’ Day, health workers have expressed worry over the alarming brain drain in the Nigerian health sector, urging the Federal Government and other sub-national governments to urgently address issues causing the mass exodus of best brains in the sector.

The Union also lamented the gaps and the consequences, stating that it has led to the disturbing trend of acute human resource shortage and could cripple the entire health sector in Nigeria.

The health workers under the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, also demanded that the current gaps are addressed through mass recruitment of health professionals across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities in the country.

In a message to mark the 2023 Workers Day, National President of NUAHP, Dr. Ogbonna Obinna, said the Union is running out of patience with the lacklustre way…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper