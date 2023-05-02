Disruption of May Day celebration: Labour bars flights to Imo State





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Tuesday, announced the resolution of the Central Working Committee, CWC, to paralyse the aviation sector in Imo State over the alleged disruption of May Day celebrations in the State.

The NLC specifically notified its Lagos State Council to begin immediate mobilisation of its affiliate unions in the aviation sector in order to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos State for Owerri, the Imo State capital.

General Secretary of the Labour movement, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, disclosed this in an official letter addressed to the Lagos branch of the Congress.

NLC in the letter directed that the action begins on Wednesday by 12 midnight.

Ugboaja said an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NLC was immediately summoned shortly after the May Day celebrations were disrupted.

According to him, “As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper