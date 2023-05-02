Iwuanyanwu warns against trading with Ohanaeze’s name





*Warns Igbo youths, unauthorized persons speak in the name of Ohanaeze,

*Enemies of Igbo induce them with money to rubbish Igbo.

By Chimedu Adonu, ENUGU

Newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has warned Igbo youths and other unauthorized persons against using the body’s name for financial gains

to stop forthwith.

Iwuanyanwu gave the warning Monday at a press conference at the end of the maiden National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of Ohanaeze under his leadership held at its headquarters in Enugu.

He also urged media houses in the country to stop patronizing the fake individuals who use the name of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body for their selfish interest, or they would be ready for litigations.

Iwuanyanwu expressed sadness that some Igbo youths, in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, had caused a lot of embarrassment for Ndigbo in general and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular.

“It is a very big embarrassment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper