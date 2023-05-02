Malami faces N1bn lawsuit over alleged abuse of office





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has okayed the hearing of a suit that is accusing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, of abusing his office.

The suit is equally seeking an order to compel the AGF to pay N1 billion as damages to an international businessman and property developer, Mr Cecil Osakwe.

The plaintiff, in the legal action he instituted through his team of lawyers led by Mr Victor Giwa, told the court that the AGF, using his office, arm-twisted him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in one of his properties situated in Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja to a civil servant, Mrs Asabe Waziri.

Osakwe alleged that Malami forced him to hand the property worth about N130 million to Mrs. Waziri, against a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

The plaintiff told the court that the AGF waded into a civil dispute his firm had with Mrs Waziri and used his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper