Man arrested for throwing ‘shotgun cartridges’ into Buckingham Palace grounds





Police in London arrested a man on Tuesday after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The arrest, at about 7:00 pm (1800 GMT), comes just days before King Charles III’s coronation, which will be attended by global royalty and world leaders.

The Metropolitan Police said the man threw several items into the palace after approaching the gates.

He was arrested was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. A controlled explosion was later carried out on a suspicious bag as a precaution.

Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”

British media reported that neither Charles, 74, or his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper