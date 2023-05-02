Police take over Abia Assembly over alleged impeachment of Speaker





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA –A detachment of policemen have taken over the Abia State House of Assembly complex in Umuahia.

This follows an alleged plot by some members of the House to impeach the Speaker, Engr. Chinedum Orji. Vanguard gathered that some members of the House have been meeting over the plot.

Though details of the impeachment saga are still unclear, sources told Vanguard that the House had adjourned sitting to reconvene at a later date.

In a video trending on social media, some members of the House had sat and impeached the Speaker and elected Hon. Chukwudi Apugo, (Umuahia East constituency), as the new speaker.

In a sitting presided over by the Deputy speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, (PDP/Ohafia South), Hon. Kennedy Njoku(Osisioma Ngwa North), moved a motion for the impeachment of the speaker which was seconded by Hon. Chijioke Chukwu. Speaker Orji was accused of insensitivity to the welfare of the members of the House.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper