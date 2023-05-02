Reps invite Minister, NEMA over evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan





The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appear before it to give account of evacuation status of Nigerians in Sudan.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila said this at the resumed plenary in Abuja on Tuesday on the crisis and evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan.

Gbajabiamila said, over the last few weeks, the Republic of Sudan had descended into war, adding that unfortunately, such rapid descent into the carnage of violent conflict had entrapped many Nigerians resident in that country.

He said, efforts were underway to ensure that Nigeria citizens resident in the Republic of Sudan, as students, business people and in other vocations, were evacuated quickly and safely.

He said the House was aware of ongoing difficulties with the evacuation efforts and the federal government’s response to the developments in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper