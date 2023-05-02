UberAfro Cruise to launch World’s first Afrobeats & Amapiano Festival at Sea





UberAfro Cruise, organizers of Afrobeats and Amapiano festivals, has concluded plans to launch a four night luxury cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas from November 21-25, 2023. The inaugural cruise will depart from Miami, Florida and will stop in beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica before returning back to Miami.

In a press statement Founder and CEO Nathaniel Turner noted that UberAfro Cruise will be a historic celebration of Afrobeats music, art, culture, fashion, Nollywood movies, vibes and energy.

“Imagine Amapiano on the Ocean, Afrobeats on the lido deck and the intoxicating scent of Jolloff and Fufu in the kitchen! UberAfro cruise has something for everyone!”, the organizer stated in the release.

One of the main attractions of UberAfro Cruise is the lineup of entertainers. From established Afrobeats stars and Amapiano artists, the roster is jam-packed with African talent and sprinkles from the diaspora.

On what the attendees should expect from the event,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper