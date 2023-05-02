Unravelling the false accusations in Gombe APC debacle





By Umar Abubakar

SINCE the news of the disquiet in Gombe State’s All Progressive Congress, APC, became public knowledge and is increasingly becoming a cause of concern, opinions appear to have been split as to the real reasons behind the unfortunate and needless kerfuffle which has spilled out to the national political arena. It all started – scratch that – it was first disguised as a normal party inquest following conclusion of the 2023 elections.

However, the veil is now off as the situation has devolved into a full-blown crisis leading to the purported unlawful suspension and further absurdly and desperately expulsion of the former governor of Gombe State and fourth time senator representing Gombe central district, Danjuma Goje and over 100 other party stalwarts by their respective wards.

Though, to the unpractised eye, the APC portrayed the suspension of Goje and other members as merely sanitising its house after the last election. But, what we have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper