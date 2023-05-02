WHO, others seek increased health budget by world leaders to tackle asthma





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Global Initiative for Asthma, GINA, the World Health Organization, WHO, and the Nigerian Thoracic Society, NTS, have called on world leaders to increase health budget in order to enhance access of their citizens to effective and quality medications, particularly, asthma patients.

The bodies made the call on Tuesday, in commemoration of the 2023 annual World Asthma Day, WAD with the theme: “Asthma care for all”.

Meanwhile, approximately 13 million people are suffering from asthma, which is among the highest in Africa (based on a population survey in Nigeria).

The event is celebrated globally on the first Tuesday in the month of May.

The aim of this annual event is to raise awareness of asthma and how it affects sufferers.

The day aims to raise support for asthma sufferers and their families.

Activities for World Asthma Day usually include free screenings for asthma, media advertising, talks, health education, community outreaches, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper