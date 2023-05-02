Why Fubara’ll complete Opobo-Nkoro unity road, other Wike’s projects — IOS





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Stakeholders in Rivers State have expressed confidence that the incoming Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialaye Fubara, would continue and complete the ongoing Opobo-Nkoro unity road and other projects of the Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

They also commended Wike for routing for Fubara as his successor, adding that the election of the governor-elect was a fresh breath to the people.

Ida Obolo Sim, a PDP Support Group in Andoni LGA, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt while commending the Wike for the choice of Fubara said the people were sure of continuity in the good works of the governor in their area.

IOS disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by Leader of the body, Engr. Kingston Sylvanus, Chief Dr Fred Usende-Ama, Coordinator, Mrs Patience Ibiamu, Women Mobilizer, Mrs Alom Mba, Strategic Communications, Mr Inwon Fineface Ayayi, Secretary.

Reading the statement, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper