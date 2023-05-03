10th NASS: We ‘ll contest for Reps’ Speakership -Opposition parties





…set up 11 man committee to nominate credible candidates

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Against the run of play, the opposition parties in the House of Representatives have said they will contest for the speaker and the deputy speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

At the moment, the parties subsumed in the minority caucuses with a coinage “Greater majority”, has 180 members-elect put together out of the 360 peopled parliament.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 179 members-elect elect while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to conclude elections in Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

The political parties that made up the minority caucus outside the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Rising from a meeting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper