APC would’ve lost to Atiku if Osibanjo got party ticket – Joe Igbokwe slams Sanusi





A Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe said the ruling All Progressives Congress would have lost the February 25th 2023 presidential election to Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, if the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had got the party ticket to contest the election.

Igbokwe’s remark comes on the heels of claim of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like Osinbajo as president.

Recall that Osinbajo had in May 2022, contested against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and others for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential ticket.

Sanusi, who spoke at the virtual launch of a book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader,” had expressed hope that Osinbajo may still lead the country subsequently.

But, Igbokwe, in a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, took a swipe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper