Attack on Imo workers most unfortunate — PDP Guber candidate





By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Wednesday, described the attack and bullying of Imo civil servants by suspected agents of the government as most unfortunate and condemnable.

Anyanwu made this statement to newsmen in Owerri while condemning the alleged attack on Imo workers during the worker’s day celebration at the labour house in Imo last Monday.

The governorship candidate said the attack on Imo workers was a result of a lack of government attention to the protection and welfare packages for imo workers.

However, he urged the Imo civil servants to be security conscious while discharging their duties.

According to Senator Anyanwu, “I condemn in its entirety the unprovoked attack and bullying of Imo workers during the celebration of the 2023 International Workers Day in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

“I am not surprised that the APC government in the state is incapable of protecting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper