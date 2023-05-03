Cross River Election Tribunal: JUSUN strike disrupts sitting in Calabar





…We can’t sit today, new date would be communicated – Secretary

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Ongoing Strike action by Judiciary Staff Union, JUSUN, Cross River branch has disrupted the activities of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Panel 1, sitting in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the halting of proceedings followed the Tribunals inability to access the High Court Complex Calabar, supposed venue for the Tribunal sittings.

Findings showed that journalists and other interested parties who had arrived the venue at 9:30 as the Tribunal inauguration was scheduled for 10: 00 am could not enter the venue as the complex was locked with several strike action notices were pasted at the gate of the premises.

Some officials of the Tribunal including the secretary of the Panel, Akawu Bambur wasn’t allowed in to the premises, he however expressed worry over the Tribunal inability to sit due to the strike.

His words:” We had discussed with them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper