FG sign agreement with UK firm on Tech Park





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has signed an agreement with Across Atlantic Development (AAD), a United Kingdom based company to develop and establish a Science and Technology Park, as well as Science Museum at Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) Abuja.

This partnership was initiated through the private-public partnership (PPP) initiative, with AAD pledging to provide the required funding for the development of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, in Abuja, the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora disclosed that promoting and establishment of science and technology parks in Nigeria had been the desire of the ministry since 2006.

Recall that six science parks were initially proposed, one in each geo-political zone after a nationwide survey to identify the science, engineering, technology and innovation (SETI) landscape of the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper