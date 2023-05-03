FG signs deal on plastic recycling machinery





…advises homes on proper waste mgt.

By Chris Onuoha

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has signed a partnership deal with Alon Green Recycling, which will focus on the design, fabrication and production of plastic recycling machinery and equipment. The 5 year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pact sealed on Wednesday April 26 in Abuja signals a new positive approach to the business of waste management and recycling in the country.

According to agency reports, one of the major challenges plaguing the local recycling and plastic waste management sector in Nigeria is the poor quality of locally fabricated recycling equipment and the high cost of imported ones. Other challenges according to the report is the low awareness and sensitisation drive on waste management practices, that include lack of proper household collection, segregation and source sorting which does not create any incentives for individuals, homes and businesses to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper