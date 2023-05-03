Indomie Noodles: Expect increase in cancer cases among children – NICRAT





…Our review shows Ethylyne Oxide has grave consequences to human health if consumed

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, NICRAT, has said Nigerians should also expect an increase in cancer cases among children if the ongoing investigation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, proves that there is presence of Ethylyne Oxide in Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’.

The cancer centre said its position was because Indomie noddle is a popular food among most Nigerian children.

In a statement, Wednesday evening, by its Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, NICRAT’ said its “review of Ethylyne Oxide shows that the compound has grave consequences to human health, especially, when consumed.”

According to the agency, “Our in-dept review of Ethylyne Oxide indicated that it is a highly reactive chemical that is used as a raw material to make other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper