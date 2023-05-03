N30bn suit: Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners





A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), leave to serve writ of summons on Meta Platform, social media giant and owners of Facebook.

The court gave the nod pursuant to an application by ARCON in a pending N30 billion suit against the social media giant for violation of the extant advertising laws of Nigeria.

The writ is to be served at the United States corporate headquarters of Meta which also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp social media platforms.

While Meta is the first defendant in the suit, AT3 Resources Limited is the second defendant.

ARCON is seeking a declaration that the publication of various advertisements and marketing communications materials targeted at Nigeria through Meta’s platforms without prior vetting and approval by Advertising Standards Panel is illegal.

The regulatory body also claimed that the act disregarded Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper