Nasarawa: Obtain your degree in ten years or be sacked – Assembly tells judges

By David Odama

LAFIA—-WORRIED by the Area courts being manned by unqualified judges, Nasarawa state House of Assembly Wednesday provided judges without a degree 10 years window to obtain the prerequisites qualification or be booted out.

The House gave the recommended following the proposed amendment of the bill to implementing the principal law passed in 2022.

According to the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the 10 years window period granted to judges of Area courts without degree in Law is to enable the affected judges obtain the qualification for effective Judicial service delivery in Nasarawa state.

The Speaker who stated this during deliberation on report of the House Standing Committee of Judiciary, Ethics and Previleges on a Bill For a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and For Other Matters Related Therewith…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper