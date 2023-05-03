Nasarawa: Obtain your degree in ten years or be sacked – Assembly tells judges

**as Lawmaker are sets to pass 3 bills into law next week

By David Odama

LAFIA—-WORRIED by the  Area courts being manned by unqualified judges,   Nasarawa state House of  Assembly Wednesday  provided  judges without a  degree 10 years window to obtain  the prerequisites  qualification or be booted out.

The  House  gave the  recommended  following the proposed amendment of the bill to  implementing the principal law passed in 2022.

According to the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the  10 years window period  granted to judges of Area courts without degree in Law is  to enable the affected judges  obtain the qualification for effective Judicial service delivery in Nasarawa state.

The Speaker  who stated this during deliberation on report of the House Standing Committee of Judiciary, Ethics and Previleges  on a Bill For a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and For Other Matters Related Therewith…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

