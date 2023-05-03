Reps halt disbursement of $700m cabotage vessel’s fund





The House of Representatives has ordered the suspension of planned disbursement of 700 million dollars cabotage vessel financing fund to Nigerians and companies by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo) during plenary in Abuja.

in his motion, he noted the Cabotage vessel finance fund was established by the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003 to promote the development of indigenous ship acquisition capacity.

This he said is by providing financial assistance to Nigerian operators in the domestic coastal shipping.

He said he was concerned that since the establishment of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund, there have been no reliable data as to the total amount that has so far accrued to the Fund.

He said, there was no certainty as to the actual worth of the fund at the moment, adding that since the establishment of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper