Senate calls for establishment of Audit Tribunal to fight corruption





Says Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution should be revisited

As Bill for the implementation of NASS recommendations on Audit reports Scales Second Reading

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has said that if corruption must be nipped in the bud, there was an urgent need for the Federal Government to establish an Audit Tribunal that would ensure that issues of corruption were addressed.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after the consideration of a Bill for an Act to provide for the strict implementation of the National Assembly recommendation Annual Federal Audit Reports and for related matters, 2023( SB.117), the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that corruption cannot be exposed when persons involved are not punished, just as he said that this must be made possible if a Tribunal of this nature comes on board.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper