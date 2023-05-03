Sudan: Netizens tongue-lash Nigerian evacuee over complaints on FG lodge 





Nigerians on Twitter have criticised one of the Nigerian evacuees from war zone Sudan, for complaining over the safe place the federal government lodged them.

The Nigerian, Hamid Abdulmalik posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, to lambast FG for lodging him and others in a building with a poor toilet system.

Abdulmalik said, “They lie to you and tell you that they are paying us money and everything. This is where we are going to be staying for only God knows how long. Let me give you a tour of the toilet. You need to see how sanitary the toilet is. N1.2 million for all this. Yes, this is the toilet. Can you see the toilet? This is where we will be staying for only God knows how long we will stay here. And, so this is like the vicinity of the toilet.”

hamid abdulmalik @hamidabdulmalik also tweeted, “This is our toilet, 1.2 million dollar extraction plan. It is not really about the toilet, but the lies being told and the money they are trying to steal at the expense…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper