Abia assembly holds parallel sittings as rift depends





. Apugo suspends Orji, loyalists, dissolves house c’ttees

. Ikpeazu not sponsoring us – Ichita

. Enumerates Orji’s sins

. I remain speaker, can’t be removed by cowards – Orji

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA- The rift and supremacy battle rocking the Abia State House of Assembly deepened Wednesday, as the two camps in the opprobrium held parallel sittings in different locations.

While the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji and those loyal to him reportedly sat at the Assembly complex amid tight security; the parallel Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chukwudi Apugo, and lawmakers in his camp, met at an undisclosed location in Umuahia.

Recall that some lawmakers had Tuesday met outside the assembly chambers and impeached the Speaker, accusing him of insensitivity over the welfare of the members.

But the Speaker held a sitting in the House and impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu who presided over his purported impeachment.

He also suspended nine of the lawmakers who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper