Digital economy requires risk-based transition plan — Imade





The fast growth of digital technology in Nigeria is rapidly transforming how citizens interact, learn, and trade. While this has opened up significant opportunities for Nigeria to lead a booming digital economy in Africa, it also poses inherent risks of exclusion and deepening inequalities if not well managed.

As the name implies, the digital economy refers to the use of digital tools and resources for production, the purchase of goods and services, and accessing financial services. Digital tools and resources include websites, applications, the internet, smartphones, and other computer-based resources.

According to the World Bank’s Digital Economy High-Level Scorecard (Version 1/1/2021), the foundations or pillars of the digital economy include digital infrastructure, digital platforms, digital financial services, digital businesses, digital skills, and trust environments. Without the successful institutionalization and deployment of these pillars, no country can…





