Ekweremadus: Not too late for Nigerian Government to act





A DISTRESS that has shadowed Nigeria – United Kingdom relations in the last year is the trial of the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ trafficking.

The couple, along with a Nigerian-born doctor, Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of arranging the travel of a Nigerian youth to the UK for the purpose of kidney transplant for Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, who had been diagnosed with kidney failure.

In convicting the trio, an Old Baily jury determined that they were involved in a “conspiracy to facilitate and arrange travel with the aim of exploitation” contrary to the provisions of UK laws. But how the Ekweremadus fell culpable despite prior information to the British High Commission in Nigeria of their intentions remarkably was not taken into consideration by the UK Court.

It is, however, noteworthy that the Nigerian government remained aloof from the case and to some extent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper