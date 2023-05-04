Gunmen behead policeman in Abia





•Residents call for IGP’s intervention

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Gunmen have beheaded an Assistant Superintendent of Police, simply identified as Linus, on East Street, Ndiegoro, Aba, Abia State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police team at Tenant Road junction by East Street, at about 5am., yesterday.

It was gathered that on sighting the hoodlums, the policemen allegedly fled and, during an exchange of gunfire, the gunmen overpowered the ASP, popularly known as ‘Agbalagba’, and cut off his head.

Vanguard gathered that the gang also made away with the dead policeman’s gun and uniform.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the killing had sent fears into the residents of East Street, Ngwa Road, Akpu Road, Ndoki Street, Etche Road and Ulasi Road, all within the Ndiegoro, as the criminals were said to have threatened to attack more policemen and residents of the area.

