



Erling Haaland has said that he will trade-off his present 51 goals for Manchester City to have the club win the treble this season.

The Norwegian broke the record for Premier League goals in a single season on Wednesday night as City defeated West Ham 3-0 to return to the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on track for a treble-winning season with a last-four meeting with Real Madrid and a FA Cup final fixture with Manchester United in June.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the West Ham game, Haaland simply replied “yes” when

Asked if he would trade his goals for three trophies this season, Haaland gave a curt reply, ‘Yes’.

He then added: “Everyone knows it’s possible but we cannot think of the FA Cup final now when we play Leeds in three days.

“If you do this you are not good in your head.”

The post I’d trade my 51 Man City goals to win treble – Haaland appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper