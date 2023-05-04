Just in: Tribunal cancels Domittila trademark registration, says Ajemanze acted in bad fate





By Ayo Onikoyi

The Trademark Tribunal sitting at the Trademark headquarters in Abuja on Thursday has in a ruling delivered by the Chief Registrar, Shafiu Adamu Yauri, canceled the registration and application of Domittila as a trademark by Annie Njemanze, saying all the documents issued to her were issued by the commission in error.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported the legal dispute between veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, and actress Anne Njemanze, over the rightful ownership of the brand, ”Domitilla.”

“Domitilla” is the title of a movie produced in 1996 by Zeb Ejiro, which starred Njemanze as the lead character.

The movie which also featured other veteran actresses such as Sandra Achums, late Ada Ameh and Kate Henshaw – portrays the life of a young woman struggling to make ends meet as a Lagos prostitute.

A sequel, Domitilla 2, was also produced and released in 1999 by Ejiro, while a remake is scheduled for release in 2023.

Years…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper