Lamidi Apapa suspends Kenneth Okonkwo, 11 others over alleged anti-party activities





By Idowu Bankole

The Labour Party National Executive Council led by Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has suspended the Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, and 11 other party executives over what it described as unruly behaviour against Alhaji Lamidi Apapa’s leadership.

The suspension was announced at one of its meetings on Wednesday in Bauchi State.

The 12 members were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa’s led-Labour Party leadership, which include issuing a statement without the authority of the party.

The suspension of the party chieftains was contained in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Bauchi State, North Central Nigeria.

The communique partly reads: “That the NEC in session also considers the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper