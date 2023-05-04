My 4 wives, 28 children, proof I’ll succeed as Speaker – Doguwa





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Doguwa, yesterday declared his intention to run for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly, saying his four wives and 28 children are proofs he would succeed as Speaker.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Doguwa, who represents the Tundun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, also said he had paid his dues to the party, stressing it was now time to reward him with the position.

His statement came as a response to criticism that he lacked the competence and right temperament to replace the current speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, due to his erratic behaviour.

He said: “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament. For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misperceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children.

”I have never had a divorce. That shows I have what it takes to excel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper