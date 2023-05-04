Onaiyekan: Nobody can stop a moving train – Fani-Kayode





By Nwafor Sunday

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Thursday, reacted to the submission of the Bishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

Onaiyekan had in a programme on Channels Television said that it does not make sense to swear in people when there are issues to be settled in court.

But reacting to Onaiyekan’s opinion, Fani-Kayode said that ‘nobody can stop a moving train’, noting that Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect ‘is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our sight’.

His words: “To Cardinal John Onaiyekan and those that share his views that the swearing in of our President-elect should be postponed until after the Election Tribunal has delivered its judgement I say the following.

“The Nigerian people have spoken and the Deep State conspiracy to stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming President failed long ago.

“We are well past that stage and you cannot stop a moving train….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper