Osinbajo to youths: Public service is my passion





—Urges them to reach out, connect, build bridges

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday told Nigerian youths that public service is his passion.

Prof. Osinbajo also tasked youths to reach out further to connect and build bridges with their colleagues in semi-urban and rural areas, who are not as privileged and exposed as themselves, to be able to make their desired impact in elections.

The Vice President, who expressed this view while interacting with young Nigerians under the auspices of the Global Shapers Community, Abuja Hub, who were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a courtesy visit, further said such bridge-building would be useful in fixing the missing link in youth participation in Nigerian politics.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Professor Osinbajo said “the vast majority of people who are called youths in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper