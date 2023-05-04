Senate seeks life imprisonment for unlawful explosives manufacturers  





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has passed a bill that prescribes life imprisonment without the option of a fine for unlawful explosives manufacturers in the country.

The bill which was passed and if assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari seeks to regulate the manufacturing, use importation, sales and possession of explosives in the country.

Section 11 of the bill which seeks to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and re-enact the Explosives Act, proposes life imprisonment for illegal manufacturers of explosives was read the third time and passed yesterday, just as it recommends life imprisonment without the option of fine, as punishment for any person who unlawfully manufactures any explosives in the country.

The passage was sequel to the presentation, consideration and adoption of report by the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, chaired by Senator Tanko Al-Makura, APC, Nasarawa South.

Senator Adelere Oriolowo, APC,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper