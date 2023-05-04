SUBEB adopts policy framework for education development in Kebbi





By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Primary Education Board SUBEB in partnership with Women Protection Alternative WRAPA and Youth Hub Africa for good governance and accountability on Wednesday adopted a policy framework document for education development in Kebbi state.

In a two-day workshop organized by the two supportive partners brainstormed extensively on how best to get the policy documents to work in public schools in Kebbi state.

Speaking at the workshop the convener and the executive secretary WRAPA Muhammad Nasir said that after a careful and painstaking survey, they found out that for any education policy to thrive and to affect positively the beneficiaries who are primary pupils community engagement is inevitable and such engagement has not been in education documents of the primary board who are saddle with the responsibility to monitor primary education in Kebbi state.

He noted that the policy framework embodies the return to classrooms for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper