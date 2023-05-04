Sudan: Azman aircraft leaves for Egypt to bring home 2nd batch of Nigerians  





By Victoria Ojeme

Azman Air has confirmed that its airbus was heading to Egypt to airlift home Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

This was posted on Azman Airline’s Facebook page that read: “Having obtained the necessary approval in Egypt, Azman Air Airbus A340-600 with registration 5N-AAM is on its way to Egypt to commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians amid Sudan crisis.

“This is a call to serve and we are delighted to be of great service to our Country.”

The Nigerian airline in a tweet on Tuesday May 2, stated that it had received the approval of the Federal Government to airlift the stranded Nigerians.

Azman’s airbus of 400 seats capacity was said to have departed Abuja for Aswan at 3.45p.m.

The first batch of evacuees arrived Abuja in an Air Peace and Nigerian Air Force aircraft on Thursday morning.

One of the returnees, who shared his experiences, Mr Ibrahim Musa, a student who lives in the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, said he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper