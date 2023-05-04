The impact of chronic conditions on medical aid costs in Africa





Africa, along with poor countries in Asia and Latin America, bears a disproportionate share of the global burden of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the continent will have the greatest increase in death rates from cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and diabetes during the next ten years.

The increased life expectancy, changing lifestyle practises, poverty, urbanisation, and globalisation are all factors contributing to Africa’s chronic disease load.

Here, we take a closer look at the impact of these chronic conditions on medical aid costs in Africa with the continent’s flailing healthcare system.

The impact of chronic conditions on healthcare in Africa

Many African health-care systems are underfunded and under-resourced, making it difficult to deal with the combined burden of infectious and chronic diseases.

For the previous decade, communicable disease has received an estimated 80% of regional health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper