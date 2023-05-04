Troops rescue 2 of 3 humanitarian workers abducted by terrorists in Gamboru





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Two out of three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360), abducted on April 26 in Gamboru Ngala have been rescued by the Nigerian troops of Operation Desert Sanity 2.

It was gathered that the two of aid workers were rescued a few days ago during a gun battle between the troops of the 21-Armoured Brigade Bama and the terrorists in the axis of Banki, in Bama Local Government Area.

Sources told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the victims jumped out of one of the vehicles of the terrorists and quickly identified themselves to the troops while one other staff ran into the Bush amidst heavy shootings.

However, the two security guards abducted along with the staff and one other staff who ran into the bush were yet to be found.

FHI 360 is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper