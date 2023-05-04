Why development has continued to elude Africa – NABDA DG





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha has said that the challenges facing Africa’s development has continued to grow due to the fact that the continent is yet to fully leverage on the promising tools provided by science.

Prof. Mustapha spoke yesterday at the ongoing international conference on Communication and Development in Africa organised by the Instituted of Strategic and Development Communications, ISDEVCOM, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He insisted that for Africa to grow and overcome its contemporary challenges, the continent must fully leverage on the promising tools provided by science.

Prof. Mustapha, who identified science myths and falsehood among the notorious factors responsible for slowing the growth of science in Nigeria, maintained that adequate communication is the only remedy to pull out Africa from this menace.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper