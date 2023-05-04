Why we endorsed Umahi for senate presidency, Arewa journalists





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Arewa Journalists’ Forum (AJF) on Thursday endorsed senator-elect Dave Umahi for the position of President of the 10th National Assembly.

The announcement was made by the secretary of the Forum, Abraham Awodi, during a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Abuja.

In his statement, Awodi said that the decision to endorse Umahi was based on his track record of leadership and his commitment to the development of the country.

He also hailed Umahi’s vision for a united Nigeria, saying that it was in line with the aspirations of the AJF.

“We have carefully observed the leadership qualities of Senator Dave Umahi and we are convinced that he is the right candidate for the position of President of the 10th National Assembly.

“His track record of leadership in his home state of Ebonyi and his commitment to the development of our country are exemplary.

“We believe that he has the vision and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper