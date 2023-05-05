Biden, Meghan, Putin, others to miss King Charles’ coronation





By Biodun Busari

United States President Joe Biden will not attend King Charles’ coronation in Westminster Abbey, London, England, on Saturday.

Biden told King Charles in a phone call that he would not grace the coronation, but Washington confirmed the US First Lady, Jill Biden will attend with a delegation.

Sky News said while the full guest list has not been released, about 2,000 people will attend the coronation.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle is among several high-profile names who have already confirmed their absence from the ceremony on May 6.

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend as Harry will make the trip to witness his father’s coronation.

There are a variety of reported reasons for Meghan’s absence, with one stating her desire to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the day of the coronation.

Unsurprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend the coronation. He has become a global outcast…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper