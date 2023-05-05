Buhari renews appointment of trustees of Police Trust Fund





By; Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the term of office for the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Board of Trustee of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the final term of three (3) years.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2020 approved the appointment of the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Board of Trustees for an initial period of three (3) years.

The renewal of the appointment, which takes effect from 19th May 2023, is pursuant to the NPTF (Establishment) Act, 2019, Sections 7 (3) (a) – (c) and 14 (3) (a) – (b), and the remarkable performance of the Board as evident in deepening policing and internal security in Nigeria.

A statement by Osaigbovo Ehisienmen,

Press Secretary, Hon. Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi made this known in Abuja on Friday.

The members of the NPTF Board with a renewed term of office are Barr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper