Buhari to Commonwealth leaders: Nigeria has deepened democracy with 2023 elections

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told the Commonwealth leaders that the February 25 presidential elections in Nigeria showed that the country has taken another step towards deepening its democracy with peaceful, transparent and credible outcomes.

President Buhari at the meeting in London said that the outcome of the presidential election showed that government can be elected peacefully and fairly.

While telling his audience that the elections were generally free and fair, he said the mood of the nation after the announcement of the winners so far showed that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria considering the turnout of voters and what he described as the “generally peaceful atmosphere under which it took place.”

President Buhari, who stated this while addressing his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper