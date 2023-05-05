Govt urged to make Nigeria a tourist nation





By Adeola Badru

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi-Oguntoyinbo has called on the government to diversify the nation’s economy.

He made the call while speaking with newsmen, yesterday, at the airport on his way to Tanzania for a week holiday.

He said a diversification of the economy, especially the improvement of hospitality and tourism would propel the country an improved economic growth and development.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate illustrated with the abundance of natural tourist sites in the country, adding that improved infrastructure, security and better corporate image would lead to avalanche of tourists to the country on a consistent basis.

Ajadi, therefore, implored governments to show more commitment to improving the sector in order to tap inherent benefits.

The NNPP standard bearer is billed to visit some historic sites and monuments in Tanzania, like her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper