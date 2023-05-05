Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra, youth leader in Rivers community





…We know the mastermind —Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Vincent Ujumadu, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed the murder of Ebenezer Matthew, youth leader of Abarikpo Community, Akoh Kingdom, in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Ekeakita Chinem, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Akoh Youth Congress, revealed that unknown gunmen shot Matthew dead, on Wednesday night, in his father’s compound in the community.

The killing comes less than three months after a suspected cult leader led his gang to rape Mrs Chigbewejim Lawyer, wife of Pastor Lawyer Steward before killing her in same community.

“The Akpor Youth Congress Spokesman said, “Matthew has been firm in the fight against cultism and insecurity in our community. That might have led to his death. He has being a good person in Akoh kingdom.

“”The matter has been reported to the Police even as preparations are on for his burial. Insecurity in Ekpeye communities, both Ahoada East and Ahoada West LGAs…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper